More electric boats on five routes throughout Bangkok and provinces this year

The Marine Department and the private sector have partnered to operate electric boats on five routes throughout Bangkok and other provinces this year.

The new services, according to Phuripat Theerakulpisut, deputy director-general of the Marine Department, will include the following:



– The Chao Phraya River route, for which the department has partnered with Energy Absolute Co. to develop a 250-passenger electric boat.

– The Phadung Krung Kasem canal route, a service developed in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The 5-kilometer route will be serviced by seven new electric boats and one modified from an existing fleet, each carrying up to 30 passengers.







– The KhlongSaenSaep canal, eleven boats carrying up to 40 passengers will be available for the 11.5-kilometer trip between WatSriboonreung and Minburi.

– The KhlongDamnoenSaduak canal route, two electric boats will be in service, as part of a campaign by the Marine Department to promote tourism in Ratchaburi province.

Officials said, the fifth boat route, which will focus on sea tourism, will feature the “Banpu Next e-Ferry,” which was developed in collaboration with SakunC Innovation. The 50-passenger boat will operate between Nakhon Sri Thammarat’sSichonHarbour and KhaoPhlai Dam once a day.(NNT)



































