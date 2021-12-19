More Bangkok residents prefer independent candidates over parties in governor race

A recent poll conducted by SuanDusitRajabhat University has indicated that Bangkok residents favor independent candidates over those from political parties for the position of city governor, though most remain neutral on the issue.

The online survey was conducted from December 13 to 16 using a sample size of over 1,100 eligible voters.







On the question of whether or not the governor should be from a political party, 65.72% of respondents said either way would be acceptable while 21.9% preferred an independent and just 12.38% said the position should go to the member of a party.

When it came to city priorities, 85.14% of those surveyed cited traffic and transport systems as important issues, with 70.46% naming people’s quality of life and 64.58% pointing to employment, income and cost of living. 60.59% listed flooding and wastewater and pressing issues and 59.88% said environment, green areas, dust and garbage should be priorities. (NNT)































