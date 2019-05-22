MOPH warns against dengue fever

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is asking parents and teachers to eliminate breeding grounds of the Aedes larvae at houses and schools to prevent dengue fever from spreading during the new school term. In the first five months of this year, there were more than 20,000 dengue cases and more than half of them are students.

Dr. Sukhum Kanjanaphimai, Permanent Secretary of MOPH, says Thailand is now beginning to enter the rainy season and unused containers could become breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry dengue fever.

People are advised to prevent dengue fever by cleaning their houses, collecting garbage and eliminating stagnant water to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. Eliminating the breeding grounds of Aedes can prevent three diseases, namely dengue fever, Zika virus and Chikungunya.