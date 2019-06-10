MOPH on alert for possible Chikungunya outbreak

Bangkok – The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has asked related agencies to monitor the situation of the Chikungunya infection after 14 students and teachers from Singapore contracted the illness after visiting Ratchaburi.

DDC Director General Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the patients exhibited fever, headaches, body pains, and vomiting, while laboratory test results confirmed they were infected with Chikungunya virus. The DDC has ordered the 5th Disease Control Office in Ratchaburi to immediately conduct an investigation and locate any other patients in the area.

The 14 patients are now reported to have recovered from the disease and have returned to Singapore. The DDC will be coordinating with the International Health Regulations (IHRNFP) in Singapore to follow up on the case.

The disease investigation team initially found that the area where the infection took place is home to breeding grounds of mosquitoes in communities, schools, and hospitals, and has a higher than standard mosquito larva index. The team implemented measures to destroy the breeding grounds by spraying chemicals in the area, distributing mosquito nets and repellant, raising public awareness of diseases carried by mosquitoes, and is on high alert for possible new cases.

3,592 cases of Chikungunya infection have been reported from 1st January to 3rd June 2019. There have so far been no fatalities. For more information, call the DDC hotline 1422.