Monday updates on measures to curb situation in Thailand and info on expats vaccinations

- The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has already approved 19 rapid antigen Covid-19 test kits for home use
- Patients seeking home isolation and treatment must call the National Health Security Office (NHSO)’s 1330 hotline
- From February 28 to August 02, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 17.8 million doses of vaccine
- As of July 31, 2021, over 12,000 foreign residents in Thailand have been administered with COVID-19 vaccines. These include diplomatic corps, those being vaccinated through organizational arrangement, representatives of international organizations, foreign media, expats in particular organizations and foreign nationals aged 60 and over.
- The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the allocation of some 150,000 doses of the US-donated Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to foreign residents in Thailand
- Registration for the FIRST dose of the COVID-19 vaccination for foreign residents: https://expatvac.consular.go.th/
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+17,970)
- CCSA decided to extend current lockdown restrictions, due to expire on Monday (Aug 2), for another 2 weeks, and to expand the COVID-19 “Dark Red” zone provinces from the current 13 to 29. The 16 new “Dark Red” provinces are Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Sing Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ang Thong
- The CCSA decided to ease restrictions on eateries in malls and department stores by allowing them to open, but for take-away orders only (NNT)