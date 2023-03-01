Missing crew members of HTMS Sukhothai declared perished while on duty

The Ministry of Defence has officially declared dead the remaining five missing crew members of HTMS Sukhothai, which sank during a storm off the coast of Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province on December 18.

The crew members have been identified as Chief Petty Officer (first class) Jirawat Charoensilp, Petty Officer (second class) Sophon Wongsanit, Seaman Abdul Aziz Ma-ae, Seaman Chaichana Changvad, and Seaman Thaweesak Sae Khaeo.

The announcement was made by Gen Sittiporn Musikasin, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Defense, who signed off on the declaration.







HTMS Sukhothai carried a total of 105 crew members on board when it sank, 76 of whom were successfully rescued. Following the incident, a massive search and rescue operation involving naval vessels, fishing trawlers, private volunteers and divers was launched to locate the missing crew. Out of the 29 crew members reported missing, 24 were found dead but five remained unaccounted for.

The official declaration by the Ministry of Defence states that all five men died while performing their duties. (NNT)



























