Miss Grand International 2020 pageant takes place on March 27 at Show DC Hall in Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to welcome the organizers and all 63 contestants of the Miss Grand International 2020 beauty contest, following their completion of the 14-day mandatory quarantine in Thailand.



H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, presided over the welcoming ceremony, which took place this afternoon at the TAT Head Office. Also present at the event were Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, and members of the TAT’s management as well as staff.







Minister Phiphat presented a token of appreciation to Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil, President of the Miss Grand International and Ms. Valentina Figuera, Miss Grand International 2019.





“I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to the organisers of the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant for strictly following Thailand’s public health measures in their arrangement for this year’s contest. I am delighted to see that all contestants are staying healthy and getting ready for the contest in the next two weeks,” Minister Phiphat said.

After arriving in Bangkok on 28 February, all Miss Grand International 2020 contestants have spent two weeks in Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) in Thailand as required under nationwide regulations to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

To help break the boredom of quarantine for the contestants, TAT has helped to enhance and enrich the Amazing Thailand Happy Quarantine activities by providing a ‘Happy DIY Set’ for each of them to explore their creativity while waiting to clear quarantine.







The Happy DIY Sets include an iconic Krajood woven bag from the Thale Noi Community in Phatthalung province; a set of cloth mask with neck strap (either a batik cloth mask from the Sao Thong Tong Community in Nakhon Si Thammarat and a pearl neck strap from Phuket, or an indigo-dyed cloth mask that comes with a neck strap made from an indigo-dyed bobbin from the Nakham Community in Sakon Nakhon); a pair of woven water hyacinth slippers from the Ban Non Champa Community in Buri Ram, and a set of Benjarong ceramic from Ban Don Kai Di Community in Samut Sakhon.

In addition, the contestants have experienced “Thainess” through some fun activities; such as, the Thai cooking class by trying their hands at making Phat Thai, Som Tam and grilled chicken.





This morning, all contestants dressing in a Thai costume visited the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Thailand’s iconic attraction.

Miss Grand International 2020 is the 8th Miss Grand International pageant, scheduled to be held on 27 March, 2021, at Show DC Hall in Bangkok. Prior to the grand finale, all 63 contestants are currently enjoying a series of activities that showcase the charm of Thailand’s culture and attractions.

Visit Facebook; Miss Grand International to see welcome messages from contestants.











































