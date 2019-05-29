MINT questions AOT’s denial of commercial spaces at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Bangkok – After the refusal of Airports of Thailand (AOT) to accept a bid for commercial space for the development of shops and restaurants inside Suvarnabhumi Airport from Minor International (MINT), citing a lack of experience, the company itself has released a statement asking the AOT to reconsider its decision.

Chaiyapat Paitoon, the Deputy Corporate CFO for Strategic Planning at Minor International, said his company has yet to receive any written notification from Airports of Thailand about the refusal. In addition, he said Minor International has in fact long experience operating food and beverage retailing businesses in Thailand and would bring valuable investment to further develop Suvarnabhumi Airport as a world-class airport. He has asked AOT to reconsider its decision.

The selection of private companies to manage commercial spaces inside the airport will be taking place on 29th May by a selection committee. Two companies complying with all technical requirements will be invited to present details of their projects before the bid’s opening date of 31st May. Selected companies will be submitted for assessment by the revenue committee on 12th June, and will be presented to the AOT’s executive board on 19th June.