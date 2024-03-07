Minister orders raids on shops and warehouses selling e-cigarettes

The Prime Minister’s Office has dispatched a special operations team to raid shops and warehouses selling electronic cigarettes near 14 educational institutions, seizing a large amount of contraband.

Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, joined forces with the Royal Thai Police and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to launch the “VAPE OPERATION”, targeting major electronic cigarette sellers.







The operation took place around Market Number 1 in the Ramkhamhaeng 2 area of Bangkok after it was discovered that sales were being made to children and youth.

The team then moved to a warehouse in the Din Daeng district, which served as a storage and distribution center for electronic cigarettes and related products, including online sales and postal deliveries.

Officials arrested two suspects and seized a large amount of contraband.







The Minister stated that this operation aimed to search multiple locations in Bangkok, especially those near educational institutions, including schools and universities. So far, searches at 7 locations have yielded approximately 6,000 items of contraband.

She reiterated the call for parents to closely monitor and pay attention to their children. The minister also urged the public to report any suspicious activities, particularly those involving electronic cigarettes, as they pose a severe health risk. (NNT)































