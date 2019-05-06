Migrant workers donate blood

Bangkok – Cambodian, Laotian and Myanmar migrant workers from Belton Industrial (Thailand) Co.’s factory in Pathum Thani province have given blood donations in honor of His Majesty the King,

The activity was organized by the Department of Employment, Ministry of Labor in cooperation with the private sector. A total of 310 migrant workers donated blood at Pathum Thani Hospital on Friday. Each person spent 20 minutes in the process of making a blood donation to help at least three patients who may undergo operations at Thai hospitals.