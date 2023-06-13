MFP leader Pita opposes separating provinces to set up ‘Pattani State’ in Thailand Deep South

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat has expressed his opposition to calls for the separation of the Deep South from Thailand, reaffirming the party’s stance that Thailand is an inseparable kingdom.

During a recent meeting, Pita emphasized that the same administrative system should apply to the entire nation, including the three southernmost provinces, and urged the South to work towards reducing violence and conflicts in the region.







Pita’s remarks came in response to a seminar titled “Self-Determination” held at the political science faculty of Prince of Songkla University Pattani campus, where a group of student activists promoted the idea of separating the Deep South from Thailand. Participants were given a ballot asking whether people in the southern border provinces should have the right to vote for a “Pattani State” or the separation of Yala, Pattani Narathiwat, and four districts in Songkhla from Thailand.

This seminar – organized by the “Pelajar Bangsa” or “national student movement” – prompted security authorities to launch an investigation due to concerns that it could lead to disunity.







While MFP list MP-designate Romdon Panjor and other party members reportedly did not participate in the seminar, a working panel of the eight prospective coalition partners on peace in the deep South convened at the MFP’s headquarters to discuss the issue. Romdon noted that the alliance advocates greater decentralization of power and public participation, but not secessionism, which goes against the Constitution.

Security expert Assoc Prof Panitan Wattanayagorn nevertheless acknowledged that the seminar openly discussed the possibility of a separation referendum and featured a senior politician from one of the coalition parties.

Political activist Srisuwan Janya lodged a complaint with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, accusing the student activists of violating the constitution. (NNT)















