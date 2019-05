Bangkok – The Meteorological Department has reported that all regions of Thailand can expect thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rain from May 17-19, especially the northeastern region where rain storms are expected in 70 percent of the area. By the beginning of next week the volume of rainfall should decrease in the upper part of Thailand but the South will continue to encounter heavy rains in some areas and waves of about two meters at sea. Seafarers have been advised to proceed with caution.