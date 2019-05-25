Met Office forecasts heavy rain next week

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department expects heavy rain in many areas next week due to the southwest monsoon bringing seasonal weather to much of the nation, but especially in the western regions.

The Met is also closely monitoring the movement of a tropical cyclone forming over the South China Sea and advises tourists to closely follow the weather forecast if they wish to visit marine tourist attractions, especially in the west coast of the South and Andaman Sea where there are likely to be large waves and sea swells.