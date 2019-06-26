Memorial service for late Tham Luang cave rescuer

Chiang Rai – The successful rescue in 2018, of all 13 members of the Wild Boar Academy footballers team trapped for 18 days in Tham Luang cave, sadly saw a Navy Seal petty officer Lieutenant Commander Saman Gunan lose his life in the mission. A memorial service was held Monday to commemorate his bravery.

Air Vice Marshal Supichai Sundarabura, Grand Chamberlain on behalf of His Majesty the King, delivered the royally bestowed Buddhist monk’s robes and merit making items to the entrance of Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, at a memorial service commemorating one year since the rescue mission inside the cave on 23rd June 2018.

The general public, related agencies, and the widow Waleeporn Gunan, gave alms to 108 Buddhist monks in front of officer Saman’s statue and the Memorial Hall designed and constructed by national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and a team of local artists.

The grand chamberlain on this occasion delivered a letter of condolence and an honor trophy from a U.S. organization to the family of officer Saman Gunan, praising his bravery and sacrifice that contributed to the successful rescue mission. His selflessness made him the great hero of Tham Luang – Khun Nam Nang Non cave.