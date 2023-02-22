Meatball factory in Pathum Thani raided for low-quality, no operating licenses

An unregistered meatball factory in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province has been raided by officials from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Central Investigation Bureau due to alleged violations of food safety regulations.

According to the officials, the factory had been producing low-quality meatballs without the necessary licenses from the FDA and provincial administration for the past two years. The meatballs were distributed to outlets in Bangkok and nearby provinces.







During the inspection, officials discovered over 30 bags of raw pork and chicken, as well as a pile of meatballs soaking in 12 kg of sodium benzoate preservative. The production process was found to be in violation of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards due to the use of borax and sodium benzoate. Samples of the meatballs from the factory were later sent to the Department of Medical Sciences for testing to determine the amount of borax, preservatives and bacteria present.







The owner of the factory admitted to using chicken as a cheaper substitute in his “Ja Ae” brand of pork meatball product. He revealed that the factory had been distributing meatballs to over 41 establishments located in Bangkok, as well as the provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

The factory owner is now facing multiple charges, including producing fake food, improperly labeling a product and operating a food factory that does not comply with GMP standards, which could result in a total fine of up to 140,000 baht and imprisonment for up to ten years. (NNT)



























