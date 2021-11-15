Maya Bay in Krabi to reopen on January 1

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has planned to reopen the Maya Bay on January 1, 2022.

Workers are renovating piers and officials are setting a swimming zone to create balance between tourism and conservation.







Mr. Varawut’s delegation on Sunday visited the bay in the Noppharat Thara – Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province to follow up progress in the rehabilitation of the bay.

There he said the national park would reopen to visitors from 10am to 4pm and their number will be limited at 300 at a time.



Tourist boats will be moored in the Sama Bay and visitors will have about one hour in Maya Bay. Their swimming zone could be confined within a range of about 50 meters to protect newly planted coral, Mr. Varawut said.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has closed the Maya Bay since June 1, 2018, because it had been heavily damaged by tourism. Officials planted coral in an area of about 10 rai and also grew indigenous plants to protect its beach from erosion. (TNA)

































