Mass vaccinations in Bangkok and 76 provinces in Thailand will begin on June 7

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry (MOPH) has announced, during a teleconference with provincial public health agencies, that mass vaccinations in Bangkok and the country’s 76 provinces will begin on June 7th, prioritizing the inoculation of education staff to enable the opening of a new semester.

Public Health permanent secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the ministry will allocate vaccines in line with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) plan.







He explained that the communicable disease committees in each province will be responsible for conducting the mass vaccination, recording the operation’s progress via the MOPH Immunization Centre (MOHP IC) platform, and for issuing vaccination certificates to those who receive both shots.

Dr. Kiattiphum added that the information on people who have already been inoculated will be sent to the MOHP IC platform, while people will be informed about their appointment for the second jab via the Mor Phrom [Doctors Ready] application. (NNT)





























