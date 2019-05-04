Mass ordinations take place nationwide

Bangkok – Mass ordination ceremonies have been held across Thailand as part of merit-making ceremonies to honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s coronation this weekend.

At Phichaya Yatikaram Worawihan temple in Bangkok, a total of 8,382 men were ordained as monks in a tribute to His Majesty the King.

Mass ordination ceremonies also took place in other provinces across the nation and will continue until May 15, to pay tribute to His Majesty the King and to encourage people to learn and apply Buddha’s teaching in their daily lives.