Manufacturers asked to keep goods prices low as cost of living crisis prolongs in Thailand

Essential goods and commodities are expected to continue seeing high manufacturing costs this year. Commercial affairs officials are asking manufacturers to maintain fair prices, in order to mitigate the cost of living crisis faced by the general public.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) said it had asked manufacturers in the country to help maintain the current prices of their goods, in an effort to help alleviate the cost of living crisis.







The manufacturing sector will continue to be impacted by high prices of raw materials and energy, driving up the overall manufacturing cost.

DIT Director General Wattanasak Sur-iam said the department has implemented the Win-Win model that aims to ensure both the manufacturers and the consumers will be least affected.

He said the department has been considering price increase requests from manufacturers, in order to ensure appropriate pricing that reflects the actual cost. The DIT is closely monitoring goods prices daily to prevent possible gouging. Prices of fresh groceries such as meat, vegetables, and bottled palm oil saw a decline in the previous week, except for a slight price bump for eggs. Prices of other grocery items such as canned sardine, soy sauce, and fish sauce have been stable.







Mr. Wattanasak said the department has received good cooperation from manufacturers in maintaining the current level of retail prices through cost-cutting measures. The DIT will also be conducting random inspections at retail outlets more frequently this year. (NNT)

































