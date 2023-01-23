Malaysian PM to visit Thailand for security talks next month

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is set to visit Thailand on February 10 for talks with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon on security cooperation between the two nations.







This visit follows his recent trip to Indonesia, his first journey abroad since becoming Malaysia’s 10th leader. Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir earlier told reporters that Anwar would visit Singapore before traveling to Thailand.

Officials revealed that former Malaysian general Zulkifli bin Zainal Abidin, who serves as the chief facilitator for peace talks in the Deep South, will also visit Thailand ahead of Anwar’s trip.







Zulkifli will reportedly discuss a framework with Gen Prawit and Gen Wallop Raksanoh, head of the government’s negotiation team in the Deep South, for a new round of peace talks. This follows a meeting earlier this month, during which Thailand’s negotiation team met with Zulkifli in Kuala Lumpur to prepare for the upcoming talks. (NNT)

































