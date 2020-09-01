Mad Mi silk weaving community enterprise in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand

A Deputy Minister of Labor has visited a traditional textile producing community enterprise in Khon Kaen, where weaving is promoted as an occupation ensuring equality and a better livelihood.







Deputy Minister of Labor Narumon Pinyosinwat, visited a Mad Mi silk weaving community enterprise at Ban Hua Fai village in Khon Kaen province, where women from Por Daeng subdistrict have invested in the local production of traditional Mad Mi silk.

The community enterprise has received support from government agencies and private firms in their operations, and has established a partnership with a network of silk farmers in the community, and at other locations online. This partnership has helped the community enterprise gain a good reputation for its quality products.

The Deputy Labor Minister stressed that an objective of the Ministry of Labor is to promote equal protection and rights for female workers without any discrimination, and the goal is to help improve their livelihood and security, while promoting the role of women in workplaces and equal treatment, which are key principals of national development. (NNT)











