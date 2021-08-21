Luxury floating hotel removed from Khwae Noi River in Sai Yok National Park, Kanchanaburi

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation confirmed a luxury floating hotel was removed from the Khwae Noi River in the Sai Yok National Park.

Niphon Chamnongsirisak, director of the department’s Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Banpong), said that five-star Saiyok Floatel with 29 rooms, restaurants, a reception hall and a swimming pool was completely demolished after having encroached on the Khwae Noi River’s section in the national park in Kanchanaburi province.







Owner Wasant Sodsai agreed to get rid of the resort hotel after the chief of the Sai Yok National Park had attached an order for its demolition on Aug 6.

Resistance to the order would be liable to a jail term of up to six months and/or a one-time fine of up to 50,000 baht plus a daily fine of 10,000 baht for failing to follow the order. Besides, the business operator would otherwise have to pay 500,000 baht for the state to carry out the removal. (TNA)























