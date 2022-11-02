Loy Krathong traditional festival observed in Thailand to pay homage to the Goddess of Water

Spectacular Loy Krathong celebrations are set to take place nationwide next Tuesday (8 Nov). The government recently unveiled its national campaign for this year’s festivities to help preserve and pass on Thai traditions, as well as promote sustainability.







Loy Krathong is a traditional festival observed in Thailand and neighboring countries to pay homage to the Goddess of Water. During the festival, krathongs – or traditional floating flower baskets – will be released into waterways.







Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged Thais to help promote the nation’s identity and heritage during the APEC Leaders’ Week, as well as convey the meaning and value behind Thai traditions to foreign nationals.

The national campaign aims to educate foreign visitors about the history of the festival and promote local soft power. Traditional and folk performances, along with other local recreational activities, will be held at Loy Krathong events, while the general public is encouraged to join the events wearing traditional costumes.







The ministry has received much cooperation from government agencies and private firms this year to ensure adequate disease prevention measures. Alcoholic drinks will also be banned at celebration venues, along with the use of firecrackers.







Observers are meanwhile encouraged to use krathongs made from natural and biodegradable materials. Additionally, those celebrating the occasion in groups are encouraged to share krathong baskets in order to limit waste. (NNT)































