Low immunity may cause Thai Move Forward Party leader repeated COVID infection

Low immunity might cause Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to repeatedly contract COVID-19 in about one month, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the director-general, said that repeated infections in a month could happen to those whose immunity was low or those who first contracted the Delta variant and later was infected with Omicron.



He said that there was not a report of anyone who contracted Omicron and then got Delta. Besides, someone could repeatedly test positive for COVID-19 only because dead virus fragments were detected, he said.

Dr Opas also said that same people could be infected with the BA.1 sub-variant and then BA.2 but there was a handful of such cases. Officials concerned were studying if such repeated infections would cause severe illness.







He said that Omicron was spreading fast because the disease affected the upper respiratory tract and caused infected people to cough and sneeze. (TNA)































