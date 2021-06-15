List of activities and businesses allowed to operate and those remain closed in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced the latest Order of the Temporary Closure of Premises (No. 32), allowing the following five types of venues in Bangkok to reopen from 14 June, 2021.







Museums, national museums, local museums and similar museums, historical sites, and ancient monuments are allowed to reopen under strict public health measures; Public parks and botanic gardens are allowed to reopen for walking and running for exercise only; Aesthetic clinics, medical clinics for beauty service, and cosmetic clinics are allowed to reopen under supervision of certified medical doctors, and must be operated under strict public health measures; Health-related establishments (specifically health massage shops and health spa shops) are allowed to reopen only for foot massage services; Premises for tattooing or piercing of skin or any parts of the body (except on the face), and manicure and pedicure shops are allowed to reopen. Staff must wear masks at all times. However, if any new cases are detected, the premises must be closed for 14 days.

In addition, all types of outdoor sports venues are allowed to reopen until 21.00 Hrs., and are permitted to hold sporting events without any audiences, except events that receive permission from the Prime Minister.

Integrated control measures remain in place for the following businesses and venues:

Shops selling food or beverage, consuming food and beverage at the said venues is allowed until 21.00 Hrs. These venues shall limit the number of persons consuming food and beverage to 25% for the number of regular seats. Consumption of liquor and alcoholic drinks at the said venues is prohibited, and takeaway service for food and beverage can be done until 23.00 Hrs. Shopping malls, shopping centers, community malls, or similar establishments can open for operation by their regular time until 21.00 Hrs. Convenience stores, supermarkets, night markets, all-night markets, and walking streets can open for operation by their regular time but no later than 23.00 Hrs. Specified stores or venues, which are normally open for 24-hour services, can open for operation from 04.00 Hrs. Any activities prone to disease spread; such as, meetings, seminars, banquets, distribution of food or related items, parties, camping, film or television programme production, religious activities, Dharma practice, and meetings with senior relatives can be organized but the number of attendees must not exceed 20 people. In case where the number of attendees exceeds 20 people but no more than 1,000 people, organizers shall request for permission by submitting the working plan and disease control measures to the district office in charge of the area before organizing the said activities. In case where the number of attendees exceeds 1,000 people, organizers shall request for permission by submitting the working plan and disease control measures to the BMA’s Health Department before organizing the said activities, except those operated by government agencies or ones implemented in the venues designated as quarantine facilities. Organizers shall comply with the disease prevention and control measures for inhibiting the spread of disease.







Other remaining venues and businesses as specified in the Order of the Temporary Closure of Premises (No. 31) are to remain closed from 14-30 June, 2021:

Buildings and places of schools, tutorial schools, and all types of educational institutes; Entertainment venues, any establishments providing similar services to those of entertainment venues, amusement places, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, or other similar venues; Massage parlors; Establishments for bath services and establishments for steam bath and herbal steam; Cockfighting rings and cockfighting training rings; Bullrings, fish fighting rings, or other similar sport arenas; Cinemas, theatres, and playhouses; Water parks and amusement parks; Playgrounds and playground equipment for children; Zoos and animal display venues; Skating rings and rollerblading arenas, or other similar activities; Snooker and billiards halls; Bowling alleys and game machine arcades; Gaming centers and Internet cafes; Public swimming pools or other similar businesses; Fitness centers; Exhibition halls, trade fair centers, and convention centers; Learning centers, science centers for education, science parks, science and cultural centers, and galleries; Public libraries, community libraries, private libraries, and book houses; Nurseries (except those operated in hospitals with admission for overnight stay as a regularity), early childhood development centers, and preschool child development centers; Elderly care centers (except admission for overnight stay as a regularity); Boxing stadiums and boxing training gyms; Martial arts schools (gyms); Social/ballroom dance schools and academies; Horse racing courses; Amulet and Buddha statue trading markets and centers; Weight-loss centers, aesthetic clinics, and cosmetic clinics (that are not certified as medical clinics); Health-related establishments (specifically for beauty massage shops); All types of competition venues; Places of entertainment or places for public performances or recreation; Places providing services on meeting rooms, catering rooms, catering venues, and other those similar places; Beauty salons and barber shops (allowed to open only for shampooing, cutting, layering, dressing, and service users waiting for service in shops are not allowed); All types of indoor sports venues and swimming pools for sports or marine activity in ponds, except receiving permission from the Bangkok Governor or the Prime Minister.





Any persons who violate or fail to comply with this order shall be guilty of an offence under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act B.E. 2558 (2015), which shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one (1) year or to a fine not exceeding one hundred thousand (100,000) Baht, or both and shall be guilty of an offence under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation B.E. 2548 (2005), which shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two (2) years or to a fine not exceeding forty thousand (40,000) Baht, or both. (TAT)





















