Legal action taken against protesters over installing plaque at Sanam Luang in Bangkok

The Fine Arts Department has filed a complaint to the police against anti-government protesters for invading Sanam Luang and installing a plaque at Sanam Luang, the registered historic site.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The department filed the complaint at the Chana Songkram police station to take legal action against demonstrators of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, who embedded the brass plaque on the Sanam Luang ground Sunday. The plaque declares Thailand belongs to the people.

The action violates the Ancient Monuments, Antiques & National Museums Act. Anyone who invades the historic site, causes damage to it or devalues it faces up to seven years in prisons or a maximum fine of 700,000 baht, Prateep Pengtako, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department.

As Sanam Luang is a registered historic site, violation is punishable by a maximum of ten years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 1,000,000 baht.

Sanam Luang was listed as a historical site in 1977. The royal ceremonial round covers 74 rai (about 29 acres).









Meanwhile, the People’s Plaque, cemented by the protesters on Sunday has been already removed overnight. Many people took pictures next to the plaque before Sanam Luang field was closed at 10 p.m.

The plaque resembles the original one that was planted on the ground of the Royal Plaza to mark the 1932 Revolution, which ended the absolute monarch.

The original plaque was removed mysteriously in 2017. (TNA)







