Land offices across Thailand to renovate restrooms to meet safety and health standards

Public restrooms at land offices across Thailand are set to be renovated to meet safety and health standards, providing visitors with a better experience during their visit.

The Health Department and the Department of Lands have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Bangkok Metropolitan Land Office to renovate 461 public restrooms at land offices nationwide. Under the terms of the MoU, the Health Department’s agency network will renovate these restrooms to meet health, accessibility, and safety (HAS) standards. This will make office visits more pleasant, as well as improve the country’s image, particularly among international tourists who need to visit the land offices.







The Health Department will train land office personnel around the country on how to build and manage HAS standard bathrooms. It will also certify restrooms that meet the HAS standard and provide them a ‘Happy Toilet’ certificate.

Department of Lands Chief Chayawuth Chantorn stated that the renovation project will assure that public restrooms at land offices are hygienic, safe, and accessible to visitors. It is reported that as many as 13 million people visited land offices across Thailand in 2022. (NNT)



























