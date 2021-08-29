Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi links up with 7th largest port in China in logistics and information sharing

The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) has announced that Laem Chabang Port, in Chonburi province, will become the sister of China’s Xiamen Port.

The PAT explained that this pact will not only promote bilateral ties, but also the development of logistics and exchange of knowledge.







Xiamen Port is a key deep-water harbor on Xiamen Island, adjacent to the mainland and along the estuary of Jiulongjiang River in south Fujian province and is the seventh largest port in China.

The PAT also plans to increase routes and shipping lines, in collaboration with the port in China. (NNT)



























