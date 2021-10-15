Kompasu storm weakens while heavy rains still expected in Thailand until Saturday

Concerns about the effects of Kompasu have eased after the storm weakened into a depression and then a low-pressure area as it traveled over Vietnam. However, heavy to very heavy raining is still expected in Thailand until tomorrow due to the existing monsoon trough and strong monsoon winds.







The Meteorological Department has issued its 13th and final announcement on the Kompasu storm, which had already weakened into a low-pressure area covering upper Vietnam. This development will result in reduced rains in Thailand’s upper Northeast although the country as a whole will experience heavy rainfall for two more days because of an existing monsoon trough and monsoon winds. Heavy rain is forecast for the lower Northeast, the Central Region, Bangkok, and the Southern Region. Very heavy rain is forecast for the Eastern Region. People should remain cautious of flash floods and forest runoffs.



The weather bureau expects less precipitation and smaller waves in the seas from October 17. It said cold air from China would move in to cover Thailand’s North and Northeast.

The National Water Command indicated that runoffs have occurred in many areas of Chanthaburi, and expected the mass of water to reach the city area on Friday (15 Oct). The water level in the city area was about 30 centimeters below the banks. Meanwhile, the inundation in the province’s Makham district was abating.







In Lopburi province, Pa Sak Chonlasit Dam has bumped up its water release rate to 316 cubic meters per second in response to increased rainwater coming into its reservoir. Consequently, the water level in Pa Sak River is expected to rise by 2-2.5 meters. (NNT)



























