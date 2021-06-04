Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand ranked as one of world’s 15 best islands for retirees

International Living listed Koh Samui at number 10 among its 15 hand-picked islands that make for an affordable retirement

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that Koh Samui, one of the country’s most popular tourist islands, was recently listed as one of the world’s 15 best islands to retire to.







International Living, a North American-based magazine for retirees, listed Koh Samui at number 10 among its 15 hand-picked islands, scattered around the globe that make for an affordable retirement. These islands are where retirees can find privacy, peace, a simpler way of life, and strong communities.





Commenting on Koh Samui, the listing said:

“Lying about 425 miles south of the country’s capital, Bangkok, Koh Samui has become one of the most coveted expat destinations in Thailand. Although only 13 miles wide and over 15 miles long, the island is Thailand’s second largest island after Phuket.

Koh Samui boasts world-class beaches tucked away in secluded bays, expansive inland jungles teeming with exotic birds, butterflies, and monkeys…magnificent cascading waterfalls and inland natural pools and an almost countless choice of great spots to sit down, relax, and watch the spectacular sunsets over the Gulf of Thailand.

Samui, one of an archipelago of 80 smaller islands, has a warm and mostly crystal-clear sea with lots of opportunities for kayaking, sailing, and boating. It is also fast becoming a golfer’s paradise.

The island makes a great destination for anyone looking for a dream retirement by the sea. You can live well here on a budget of US$2,000-2,500 a month.”

Thailand’s is regarded as a welcoming country for people to retire on a long-term basis, and retirees are eligible for visas at the relatively young age of 50. For more information, contact Thai embassies or consulates abroad. (TAT)



































