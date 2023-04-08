Ko Kradan in south of Thailand named best beach in the world for 2023

Ko Kradan, an island in the Andaman Sea of Thailand’s southern province of Trang, has been named the best beach in the world for 2023 by the United Kingdom’s World Beach Guide website.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.

The World Beach Guide website also listed four other Thai beaches in the top 100 for 2023: Railay in Krabi province (9th), Freedom Beach in Phuket (18th), Laem Beach on Yao Yai Island in Phang-nga province (21st), and Tanot Bay Beach on Ko Tao of Surat Thani (44th).







Anucha expressed gratitude towards the private and government sectors involved in the tourism industry, as well as the Thai people in general, for their efforts in preserving the environment of these natural resources.

Ko Kradan, which is part of the Hat Chao Mai National Park, is known for its stunning stretches of powdery white sand beaches. Despite being only a few kilometers from the mainland, it remains largely unspoiled and is considered the most beautiful among the islands and islets off Trang. The island’s main beach, Paradise Beach, is particularly popular among tourists. (NNT)

























