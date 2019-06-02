King Power wins duty-free auction for Suvarnabhumi airport

Bangkok – King Power Group has won the bid to operate duty-free shops at Suvarnabhumi airport for another 10 years after it received the top score in terms of financial returns. The old contract will end in September next year.

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) said five operators bought the bidding documents and three of them met the initial qualifications for proposing financial plans. The AoT will negotiate the proposals before submitting them to the Board for approval on June 19.

The companies which participated in the auction included King Power Duty Free Co., Ltd., Bangkok Lotte Duty Free Aviation Joint Venture (Suvarnabhumi Airport), consisting of Bangkok Aviation Company, Hotel Lotte Company Limited and Bangkok Airways Holding Company Limited and Royal Orchid Hotel Joint Venture (Thailand) Public Company Limited consisting of Royal Orchid Hotel (Thailand), Empire Asia Group Company Limited and WDFG UK LIMITED (England).