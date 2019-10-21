Latest NewsThailand News Super King Cobra captured By Associated Press - October 21, 2019 0 405 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter In this Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, photo provided by Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation, rescuers from the foundation hold a 4-meter long and weight 15 kilograms king cobra in Krabi province, south of Thailand. The residents had spotted the king cobra on a prowl and asked for help to remove it. The team later sent the king cobra to a wildlife sanctuary. (Krabi Pitakpracha Foundation via AP)