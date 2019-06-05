Killer whales seen in Koh Tao waters

Surat Thani – 30 killer whales have been seen in the waters of Koh Tao in Surat Thani province. In a rare display, the marine mammals emerged from the water allowing tourists to take photos after divers also spotted a whale shark earlier in the same area.

The school of 30 killer whales, which are rarely sighted, normally reside in the deep sea, but on this occasion emerged from the water close to a tourist boat at Koh Tao.

One day earlier, divers had seen a large whale shark at Hin Khiao, Hin Khao, and Hin Bai diving spots. Whale sharks are often spotted in the area at this time of year, and do not harm tourists. The spotting of rare whales shows the abundance of natural resources in and around the island of Koh Tao, leading to more frequent sightings of rare creatures of the deep sea. Koh Tao is considered one of the world’s most beautiful diving spots.