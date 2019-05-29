Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest fire extinguished

Nakhon Si Thammarat – The wildfire situation in Thailand this year is more severe than ever due to high daily temperatures, the long dry season and a lack of rain. A fire at Khuan Khreng peat swamp forest in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on the night of May 24 covered an area of nearly 100 rai and took villagers and emergency response units 2 days to extinguish.

Maj. Gen. Sitthiporn Musikasin, Deputy Commander of the 4th Army Area, visited the swamp forest to assess the situation and propose the dredging of 18 shallow natural canals to store water to act as effective firebreaks, as well as water transport routes. In the past, it wasn’t possible to proceed with the scheme due to regulations of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Maj. Gen. Sitthiphorn said the 4th Army Area is ready to provide troops and equipment to undertake the digging, adding that the threat of further forest fires in the area could last until September.

The fire over the weekend came within a few meters of Cha-uat Khreng Thammawitthaya School, but the canals which already serve as firebreaks helped prevent it from spreading into the school area.