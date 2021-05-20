Khon Kaen in northeastern Thailand gives away gold ornaments as incentives for vaccination

The Muang Phon municipal office in Khon Kaen’s Phon district will organize lucky draws of gold ornament prizes and offer discounts at local restaurants and shops to those who registered for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Muang Phon mayor Kittichote Triamwetwuthikrai presided over a signing ceremony of the vaccination promotion agreement by about 30 local restaurateurs, vendors and suppliers who are offering discounts on their products and services.







The mayor also received three gold necklaces worth about 21,000 baht from donors. The necklaces are prizes for lucky vaccine recipients in Muang Phon municipality. The discounts and the gold necklaces are incentives to encourage as many local people to receive COVID-19 vaccines as possible.







COVID-19 vaccinations in Muang Phon were set on July 5-7. The Muang Phon municipal office praised registrants for their contribution to the government’s efforts to develop herd immunity. It planned to give the gold ornament prizes to lucky persons among the vaccine recipients who are 60 years old and over and those with seven groups of chronic diseases, after their first jab.







The people who have completely received vaccinations will get certificates from the Public Health Ministry and can show the documents to obtain discounts at participating restaurants and shops. (TNA)























