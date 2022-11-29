Khon Kaen Hospital helps mother for gauze left in her body

The management of Khon Kaen Hospital apologized and promised assistance for a piece of gauze left in a woman who gave birth there last month and fell seriously sick afterwards.

Rungnapaporn wrote on Facebook that her younger sister went into labor at a hospital in Khon Kaen on Oct 3 and last Friday the sister had high fever and great pain in her abdomen. The sister’s husband saw a piece of gauze and brought her to Khon Kaen Hospital. There a doctor removed the gauze. The woman was saved but would have to receive antibiotics for two more days before being discharged from the hospital.







Ms Rungnapa said the management of the hospital told her family that it was arranging for compensation with the Public Health Ministry but if the ministry concluded that the hospital was innocent, the family would not receive any assistance.

Later the hospital wrote that its management and medical staff regretted the incident and would improve their services. The hospital would offer assistance in compliance with Section 41 of the National Health Security Act for patients’ damage occurring while receiving treatment at hospitals. (TNA)

































