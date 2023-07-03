Khao Mok Kai and Kai Yang rank among top 50 best chicken dishes in the world

According to Tasteatals.com, two Thai meals are among the top 50 dishes in the world.

Khao Mok Kai got a ranking of 38. It is a Muslim-Thai dish that consists of rice and chicken; both the chicken and rice are heavily flavored with the traditional biryani spices of curry powder, coriander, cardamom, turmeric, cumin, and cinnamon.







Kai Yang (grilled chicken), which is ranked at 46, is a poultry dish made by grilling or barbecuing a whole chicken. Today it is extremely popular and commonly eaten throughout the country. The chicken is typically paired with sticky white rice, dipping sauces (sweet sauce in the central region, sour sauce in the Northeast), and a spicy vegetable salad called Som Tam. (PRD)

















