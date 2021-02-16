Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi displays South East Asia ‘Banteng wild ox’

Khao Kheow Open Zoo welcomes the public with Banteng wild ox as a symbol of the Year of the Ox.

Acting Director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, Mr. Anupong Anon said that the zoo had celebrated the Chinese New Year festival by decorating the zoo with red lanterns and red colors all over the place.







On the occasion of the Ox year, the zoo invites the public to see Banteng wild ox which is a creature that has its habitat only in South East Asia. Banteng wild oxen look quite similar to ordinary cattle, however, Banteng has white circles on their butt cheeks and a while line around the nose. All four legs are white down to the hoofs.







Visitors need to pass a screening checkpoint to have their temperature taken, wash their hands, check-in with ThaiChana, and wear a face mask at all times. (NNT)











