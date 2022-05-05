Kenny G arrives at Bangkok Airport to perform at Hua Hin Jazz & Blues Festival on May 7

Kenny G will be playing at this year’s Hua Hin International Jazz & Blues Festival at True Arena Hua Hin on Saturday 7th May.

PLACE: TRUE ARENA HUA HIN

DATE: on Saturday 7 May 2022



Tickets are available on sale at THAITICKET MAJOR, tel: +66 (0) 2262 3456 or click https://bit.ly/KENNYGTH

COVID -19 prevention measures:

The Festival goers are required to present –

A vaccine certificate with a minimum of 2 shots.

A result of ATK within 72 hrs. (COVID Test is also provided at the FESTIVAL entrance at no cost.)






























































