Karaoke Bar Owner Arrested in Ranong for Sex-Trafficking

RANONG, Jan 3 – Three people have been arrested for allegedly running a brothel disguised as a karaoke bar, luring and prostituting Lao girls under the age of 18 in Ranong province.

Loading…

Police raided the bar in Pluak Daeng district and arrested a Thai owner and two Lao agents, Thai Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt General SompongChinduang announced on Friday.

They have been charged of conspiring to trafficking in human and procuring under-age girls for prostitution.

The five Lao girls have been under care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, Pol Lt General Sompongsaid.