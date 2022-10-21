JYP Korea holds a flash mob, dancing K-pop in the courtyard of Bangkok City Hall

The Korean Cultural Center in Thailand organized on 19 October flash mob activities and video shooting for JYP Entertainment from South Korea, led by Park Jin-young, JYP Entertainment’s founder and chairman, at the square in front of Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district, Bangkok.







Activities included a flash mob dance to the “Groove Back” song, a K-pop random dance, and video shooting for the YouTube channel “Go Toe Kyung,” a K-pop entertainment channel with over 2 million subscribers. One of the channel’s shows, GOTOE’s RPD, is a random dance at significant landmarks of countries around the world.







The activities help tighten relations between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Thailand, as well as promoting Bangkok.

Bangkok’s City Square is open to the general public and the private sector as a stage for creative activities. (PRD)

































