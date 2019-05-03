JUBILATION! Thailand celebrates Coronation of His Majesty the King

The Kingdom is joyously celebrating the Royal Coronation of Rama X His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun. The three day event begins Saturday, May 4, 2019, and continues until Monday, May 6, 2019, followed by the Royal Barge ceremony to be held in October. Many tributes, as well as facts and history of this momentous event appear throughout this special edition. Pattaya Mail Media Group joins with the Kingdom of Thailand in jubilantly celebrating this historic occasion.

Three-Day Royal Coronation Ceremony

4 May 2019

The most important process of the Royal Coronation Ceremony takes place on 4 May 2019, marking the Coronation Day of King Rama X.

10.09-12.00 hr

The Royal Purification, or the “Song Muratha Bhisek” Ceremony, takes place at Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence. “Muratha Bhisek” refers to the action of pouring holy water over the head of the king, also known as ablution. It is followed by the Anointment Ceremony at Baisal Daksin Throne Hall. Then His Majesty the King proceeds to the Bhadrapitha Throne and sits under the Royal Nine-tiered Umbrella, where the Chief Brahmin presents him with the Royal Golden Plaque of His Majesty’s official title, the Royal Regalia, the Ancient and Auspicious Orders, and the Weapons of Sovereignty. After the Crowning and Investiture Ceremony, His Majesty presents the First Royal Command.

14.00 hr

His Majesty the King grants a grand audience to members of the Royal Family, the Privy Council, and the Cabinet, as well as senior officials, gathered to offer their best wishes to His Majesty at Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall.

16.00 hr

His Majesty proceeds to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to proclaim himself the Royal Patron of Buddhism.

13.19-20.30 hr

The ceremony of Assumption of the Royal Residence takes place at Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence. The purpose of the ceremony is to symbolically take up the royal residence and perform housewarming.

5 May 2019

09.00 hr

The ceremony to bestow His Majesty’s Royal Cypher and Royal Title and to grant the royal ranks to members of royalty takes place at Amarindra Vinicchaya Throne Hall.

16.30 hr

His Majesty the King rides in the Royal Palanquin in the Royal Procession on Land to encircle the city, affording people the opportunity to attend and pay homage to their new King.

Routes of the Royal Land Procession •

– From the Grand Palace, the procession comes out from Abhorn Bimok Pavilion through Vises Jayasri Gate. It turns right to Na Phra Lan Road, turns left to Ratchadamnoen Nai Road, turns right to Ratchadamnoen Klang Road, and then turns left to Tanao Road before moving toward Wat Bovoranives. The Royal Palanquin stops in front of Wat Bovoranives, where His Majesty the King enters to pay homage to the main Buddha image in the ubosot.

– The procession continues to move along Phra Sumen Road and turns right to Ratchadamnoen Road, passing through the Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall. Then it turns left to Atsadang Road and Bamrung Mueang Road. The Royal Palanquin stops in front of Wat Rajabopidh, where His Majesty enters to pay homage to the main Buddha image in the ubosot.

– The procession leaves Wat Rajabopidh, passing through Fueang Nakhon Road, and then turns right to Charoen Krung Road. The Royal Palanquin stops in front of Wat Phra Chetuphon, where His Majesty enters to pay homage to the main Buddha image in the ubosot.

– The procession with His Majesty riding in the Royal Palanquin leaves Wat Phra Chetuphon along Thai Wang Road, moving back to the Grand Palace. It enters Vises Jayasri Gate to Abhorn Bimok Pavilion.

6 May 2019

16.30 hr

His Majesty the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to receive his well wishes from the people.

17.30 hr

His Majesty grants an audience to members of the international diplomatic corps, who offer their felicitations on this special occasion at Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.