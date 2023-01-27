JP Morgan spots Thai stock market as most attractive in Southeast Asia

J.P. Morgan, a leader in global financial services, disclosed during the J.P. Morgan Thailand Conference, that Thailand’s stock market is seen as the most attractive in Southeast Asia.

According to J.P. Morgan, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index is likely to increase by 7% and hit a new high of 1,800 points this year. In terms of sectors, J.P. Morgan remains overweight on consumer staples, consumer discretionary spending, and healthcare.

In December 2022, the SET index increased by 4%, primarily in the sectors of electronics, energy, and consumer products. (PRD)

































