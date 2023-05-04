Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok 2023 (JGAB) event concluded in Thailand

The Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok 2023 (JGAB) event recently concluded in Thailand.

Organized by Informa Markets Jewellery, the world’s leading B2B Jewelry fair organizer, this was the first time the event had taken place in Thailand. The fair aimed to develop Thailand’s gemstone and jewelry industry into a global trading center and regional hub for gemstone cutting and jewelry design. It also brought together around 400 brands from 15 countries to present their products.







According to Celine Lau, the Director of Jewellery Fairs at Informa Markets Jewellery, Southeast Asia is one of the fastest-growing jewelry markets globally. JGAB, therefore, served as a stage for showcasing innovation and creativity.

The event was supported by the ASEAN Gem and Jewelry Trade Association, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the Ministry of Industry, the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and other partners from both the public and private sectors.







Jewellery & Gem ASEAN Bangkok 2023 was held from April 26-29 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. The event was open to everyone and aimed to provide an excellent opportunity to witness the latest trends and innovations in the gemstone and jewelry industry. (NNT)















