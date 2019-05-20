IP Fair 2019 to take place 30-31 May

Bangkok – The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) will be holding the IP Fair 2019, promoting academic knowledge and showcasing innovations implemented for commercial purposes.

The healthy carbonated cascara drink made from used ground coffee beans, and the operating room bleeding stopper-sponge made from white rice starch, are some of the products featured at the IP Fair 2019, which include products in the food and drinks category, medicine and beauty, alternative energy, fashion, pets, software and the digital process. The event is organized by the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP).

DIP Director General Thosapone Dansuputra said the event this year will focus on academic knowledge in six areas covering all aspects of intellectual property, including the evaluation of intellectual property to maximize benefits in commercial applications, business developments using intellectual property, website naming, copyright creation in the 4.0 age, Thai intellectual property advancement with PCT, and the registration of Thai brands in foreign countries by SMEs.

The event will also include consultation on patent registration and business matching sessions to expand marketing opportunities.

The IP Fair 2019 event will be taking place on 30th-31st May 2019 at Centara Grand and Central Plaza Lad Phrao Hotel, Bangkok.