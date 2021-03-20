International travelers to Thailand required to show only Covid-19-free status from Oct 1

By Pattaya Mail
Dr. Taweesilp added that in the third stage from Oct 1, inbound travelers are required to have only documentation of their Covid-19 negative status with them. (TAT file photo – Koh Phi Phi)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the three-stage roadmap covering zoning, vaccination and quarantine, aimed at returning the country to normalcy.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said for the zoning roadmap, from April 1 to June 30, Samut Sakhon province, which is now categorized as a maximum and strict control area or “red zone” will be changed to a control area, known as an “orange zone”.



In the second stage which covers the period from July 1 to Sept 30, all provinces in the country should return to the “new normal”, meaning that some activities would be still restricted and social-distancing rules will remain.

In the third stage from Oct 1, inbound travelers are required to have only documentation of their Covid-19 negative status with them.

For vaccinations, from April 1 to June 30, two million Covid-19 vaccine doses of Sinovac are due to arrive in the country and will be given to healthcare workers, people with congenital diseases, and people aged 60 years and over. (NNT)





