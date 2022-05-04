International flights bring about 10,000 tourists to Thailand daily since May 1

Thailand saw higher exports and numbers of foreign arrivals, said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha.

After the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said that the economic conditions in March showed growths in export values and the numbers of foreign arrivals.



Since May 1, more flights have arrived in Thailand, bringing about 10,000 incoming tourists daily.

However, economic growth forecast was revised down to 3.5 per cent from 4 per cent due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the Russia- Ukraine war.







He said the cabinet approved three urgent measures to alleviate impacts from floods – managing water retention areas, improving drainage and removing obstructions from waterways.

The cabinet meeting also approved the 13th national economic and social development plan (2023-2027) under five goals.

Those are restructuring the production of goods in line with the digital economy with focus on research and development; developing human resources to keep up with rapid digital changes; giving equal opportunities and fairness to people; focusing more on environmental conservation and preparing for any global challenges and future issues. (TNA)



































