Intense forest watch and public awareness increase number of Indochinese tigers in Thailand

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) announced, marking International Tiger Day yesterday, that Thailand has at least 177 Indochinese tigers this year, an increase of 17 from last year.

Department Director-General Tanya Netithammakul said, at an event called “Thailand’s tigers forever: Moving forward to the future”, that the population increase reflects Thailand’s success in protecting the species, following the Hua Hin Declaration on Tiger Conservation in 2011.







However, the department needs to continue cooperating with other state and private agencies and civil groups across the country to conserve tiger habitats and natural resources, to maintain their population.



Mr. Tanya said Thailand is among 13 countries participating in the declaration’s conservation program, which aims to double the tiger population by 2022. Under the plan, the department has increased patrols in forest reserves, raised awareness and forged cooperation with communities and the public and private sectors to protect tigers. (NNT)























