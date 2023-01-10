Indian PM invited to visit Thailand

Thailand has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the kingdom in order to strengthen strategic and trade relations between the two countries.

According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the invitation was extended during a meeting between Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and India’s new ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh.







Singh expressed his belief that bilateral ties will continue to improve during his tenure due to the close cultural, linguistic and religious ties between the two nations.

The potential for increased investment by both countries was also discussed between the two sides, particularly with regard to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative, which aims to make the kingdom a hub for industries such as aviation, logistics, biofuel and medical sciences.







Other topics of discussion included improving connectivity in Southeast Asia and cooperation in the areas of public health and national security.

In addition to a bilateral visit, Modi was also invited to attend the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation conference in August.

Trade between Thailand and India has been on the rise, with a 20% increase in volume to approximately US$16.5 billion between January and November of last year. (NNT)

































